The synthetic leather is valued at USD 41.73 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period to 2035.

Synthetic leather has garnered significant attention from manufacturers and consumers in recent years due to its benefits over conventional leather, including enhanced customization options and cost-effectiveness. In addition, owing to its resistance to stains and abrasion, waterproof capabilities, washability, breathability, heat resistance, and lightweight properties, synthetic leather is increasingly being adopted across various sectors, such as automotive, fashion accessories like bags and wallets, clothing, electronics, footwear, and upholstery.

Synthetic leather is produced from a variety of raw materials, including polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and an array of bio-based agricultural byproducts, such as banana stems, cactus, mango peels, and pineapple waste. However, in recent years, there has been a growing focus on sustainability, which has led to the increased adoption of bio-based synthetic leathers derived from these natural materials. This shift not only decreases dependence on fossil fuel-derived materials but also encourages the utilization of renewable resources that support a circular economy.

Over the years, the evolving needs of various industries and technological advancements have contributed to an increase in consumer demand for sustainable leather alternatives. Due to these driving factors, the synthetic leather market will likely experience robust growth during the forecasted period.

Key Market Segments

Type of Raw Material



Bio-based

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride Water-based

Type of Application



Automotive

Bags and Wallets

Clothing

Electronics

Footwear

Furnishing / Upholstery Other Applications

Customer Preference



Breathable

Heat-Resistant

Lightweight

Stain / Abrasion Resistant

Washable

Waterproof Other Customer Preference

Type of Sector



Organized Unorganized

Research Coverage:

The report on synthetic leather market covers the following elements:



An outline of the structured research methodology employed in the investigation of synthetic leather, detailing the assumptions, methodologies, and quality assurance measures used to ensure the accuracy and dependability of our results.

An overview of the economic variables affecting the synthetic/artificial leather market, including historical trends, currency volatility, foreign exchange impact, recessions, and inflation assessments.

An executive summary that summarizes the insights obtained from our research, highlighting essential findings about the present scenario of the synthetic leather market and its expected evolution in both the short and long term.

A detailed assessment of synthetic leather market landscape, based on several relevant parameters, including type of raw material, type of application and type of feature. Further, this section evaluates the manufacturers landscape, based on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A detailed value chain analysis featuring information related to various steps and stakeholders involved in the manufacturing of synthetic leather.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for synthetic leather, based on important parameters, such as type of patent, patent application year, patent publication year, geography, emerging focus area, type of organization, leading industry and non-industry players, and individual patent assignees.

A discussion on market trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, that are likely to influence the industry's evolution.

A comprehensive assessment of the current market size and the future growth potential of the synthetic leather market, over the next decade. This section also outlines the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the synthetic leather industry across various segments. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, are included to represent different trajectories for industry growth.

Detailed estimation of the current and future opportunity in the synthetic leather market across various types of raw materials, such as bio-based, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride and water-based.

Detailed estimation of the current and future opportunity in the synthetic leather market across various types of applications, such as automotive, bags and wallets, clothing, electronics, footwear, furnishing / upholstery and other applications.

Detailed estimation of the current and future opportunity in the synthetic leather market across various customer preferences, such as breathable, heat-resistant, lightweight, stain / abrasion resistant, washable, waterproof and other customer preferences.

Detailed estimation of the current and future opportunity in the synthetic leather market across various types of sectors, such as organized and unorganized.

Detailed estimation of the current and future opportunity in the synthetic leather market across various geographical regions Detailed transcripts from interviews conducted with various stakeholders in the industry.

Leading Companies in the Synthetic Leather Market include:



Alfatex Italia

Desserto

FILWEL

H.R. Polycoats

Kuraray

Mayur Uniquoters

Modern Meadows

MycoWorks

NAN YA Plastics

Nirmal Fibers

Responsive Industries

San Fang Chemical

Teijin Cordley

Wanhua Chemical Zhejiang Hexin Holdings

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report provides valuable insights to market leaders and newcomers related to revenue estimations of the overall market and its sub-segments. The report provides valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders an overall outlook of the synthetic leather market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Complimentary Excel Data Packs:



Overall Market Landscape

Patent Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SYNTHETIC LEATHER MANUFACTURERS

5.1. Methodology

5.2. Synthetic Leather Market: List of Companies

6. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Methodology

7.2. Synthetic Leather Production: Patent Analysis

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. GLOBAL SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET

9.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.2. Global Synthetic Leather Market, Historical Trends (since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

9.3. Key Market Segmentations

10. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET, BY TYPE OF RAW MATERIAL

10.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.2. Synthetic Leather Market: Distribution by Type of Raw Material, 2019, 2024 and 2035

11. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET, BY TYPE OF APPLICATION

11.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.2. Synthetic Leather Market: Distribution by Type of Application 2024 and 2035

12. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET, BY CUSTOMER PREFERENCE

12.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.2. Synthetic Leather Market: Distribution by Customer Preference, 2019, 2024 and 2035

13. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET, BY TYPE OF SECTOR

13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.2. Synthetic Leather Market: Distribution by Type of Sector, 2019, 2024 and 2035

14. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

14.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.2. Synthetic Leather Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Region 2024 and 2035

