Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Toronto-Dominion ("TD" or the "Company") (NYSE: TD ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of TD investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 29, 2024 and October 9, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

[email protected]

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on October 10, 2024, TD unveiled the resolutions reached from United States investigations, which included, in addition to the punitive payment of $3.09 billion, both an asset cap, preventing TD's U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, a reflection of the Company's assets as of September 30, 2024, and further subjects TD to more stringent approval processes for its product, service, and market rollouts. Further, the Department of Justice, in their own corresponding release, highlighted the significance of TD's failures as "the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first US bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering." The unveiling of the scope of the Company's anti-money laundering failures surprised investors and analysts alike as they reacted immediately to the revelations. The price of TD's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024, TD's stock price fell to $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024, and further to $57.01 on October 11, 2024, a decline of more than 10.23% in the span of just two days.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in TD during the relevant time frame, you have until December 23, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

