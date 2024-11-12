US Coast Guard Prioritizes Advanced Technologies And Environmental Protections In FY2025 Budget Request

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Coast Guard FY2025 Budget Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Coast Guard (USCG) fiscal year (FY) 2025 spending request, outlining the budget categories, key spending priorities, ongoing programs, and significant contracts.

In addition, the study highlights the key growth-driving and restraining factors, lists the most important contractors, and presents the 3 most significant growth opportunities in the market, as well as an outlook for the upcoming years.

Escalating tensions in regions like the Arctic, South China Sea, and Eastern Europe, combined with the push to integrate advanced technologies like AI, unmanned systems, and cybersecurity, are expected to drive USCG procurement efforts. Additionally, the focus on environmental protection and the Coast Guard's role in disaster response, oil spills, and illegal fishing will likely fuel investments in specialized vessels, aircraft, and technology.

However, federal budget constraints, especially during an election year, could limit available funds and hinder procurement efforts. Additionally, the complexity of the procurement process, with lengthy approvals and compliance requirements, may further delay or restrict new acquisitions.

Key Growth Opportunities



Arctic Operation Enhancement

Cybersecurity and Digital Infrastructure Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Coast Guard 2025 Budget

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Purpose and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

FY2025 US Coast Guard Budget Request

US Coast Guard Historical Budget Request

Acquisition Programs

Representative Contracts

US Coast Guard Operational Assets

R&D Projects

Revenue Share

Revenue by North American Industry Classification System

Representative Market Participants Conclusion and Future Outlook

