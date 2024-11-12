US Coast Guard Prioritizes Advanced Technologies And Environmental Protections In FY2025 Budget Request
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Coast Guard FY2025 Budget Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service presents the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Coast Guard (USCG) fiscal year (FY) 2025 spending request, outlining the budget categories, key spending priorities, ongoing Acquisition programs, and significant contracts.
In addition, the study highlights the key growth-driving and restraining factors, lists the most important contractors, and presents the 3 most significant growth opportunities in the market, as well as an outlook for the upcoming years.
Escalating tensions in regions like the Arctic, South China Sea, and Eastern Europe, combined with the push to integrate advanced technologies like AI, unmanned systems, and cybersecurity, are expected to drive USCG procurement efforts. Additionally, the focus on environmental protection and the Coast Guard's role in disaster response, oil spills, and illegal fishing will likely fuel investments in specialized vessels, aircraft, and technology.
However, federal budget constraints, especially during an election year, could limit available funds and hinder procurement efforts. Additionally, the complexity of the procurement process, with lengthy approvals and compliance requirements, may further delay or restrict new acquisitions.
Key Growth Opportunities
Arctic Operation Enhancement Cybersecurity and Digital Infrastructure Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Coast Guard 2025 Budget
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Purpose and Overview Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints FY2025 US Coast Guard Budget Request US Coast Guard Historical Budget Request Acquisition Programs Representative Contracts US Coast Guard Operational Assets R&D Projects Revenue Share Revenue by North American Industry Classification System Representative Market Participants Conclusion and Future Outlook
