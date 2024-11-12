Workplace Transformation Report 2024 - Ongoing Meeting Room Modernization Feeds Into Greater Video Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Priorities for the Workplace and Conferencing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As employee presence in offices surges to its highest level in more than four years, companies are realigning their workspace and investments amid a new landscape. The workplace is becoming more flexible, technologically advanced, and environmentally conscious while also being flexible to accommodate potential policy shifts.

The research team analyzes emerging work practices and technologies that address the new future of work. This workplace trends report summarizes the state of hybrid work, its impact on office space and meeting rooms, and the overall implications for the adoption of AI and video conferencing based on key ITDM survey findings. This report is complemented by additional ITDM survey reports published in 2024.

The pace of structural changes impacting the workplace and adoption of collaboration technologies - from shifts in hybrid work to advances in AI and sustainability targets - is accelerating.

In the context of the workplace, three converging trends are reshaping the future of workplace and collaboration technology adoption:



Focus on customer and employee experience

Office modernization and reimagined workspaces AI-driven technology transformation

These trends herald significant shifts in technologies that will be adopted to create the flexible and modern workplace.

The 2024 information technology decision-maker (ITDM) surveys provide insights into end-user organizations' UCC investment priorities. This analysis specifically presents findings related to workplace and video conferencing and is complemented by additional survey-based reports on unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), frontline solutions, and various verticals.

In addition, this report also presents results related to AI and sustainability from a 2024 survey of ITDMs on cloud, IoT, AI, immersive, and metaverse technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Workplace Transformation



Emergence of the Experiential Workplace

Hybrid Work Stabilization

Office Space Continues to Evolve

C-suite Influence Remains High While the Influence of Line-of-Business Heads is Growing

A Strong Focus on ESG and Sustainability Key Approaches to Sustainability

AI Adoption and Use Cases



Enterprise AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage

Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments

Data Concerns and Ability to Assess ROI are Key Challenges

AI Deployments Across Business Functions Importance of AI Features in Communications and Collaboration Tools

Communications and Collaboration Investments



Increasing Investments in Communications and Collaboration Tools

Primary Drivers for Investments in Communications and Collaboration Solutions

Customers Show a Strong Preference for a Single Stack: Phone, Chat, and Meetings on a Unified Platform

Current State of Technology Consolidation Future Plans for Technology Consolidation

Video Adoption



Ongoing Meeting Room Modernization Feeds Into Greater Video Adoption

Video Conferencing and Group Chat are Table Stakes

Migration to Cloud Video Conferencing

Use of Video in Contact Centers and by Frontline Workers

Current Video Device Adoption Investment Plans for Video Devices Among Current Adopters

Video Conferencing Capabilities and Features



Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms

Top Selection Criteria for Room Video Conferencing Devices Key Capabilities for Room Video Conferencing Devices

Respondent Demographics of the Annual Communications and Collaboration Survey

Respondent Demographics of the Annual Cloud, IoT, AI, Immersive Technologies, and Metaverse Survey

