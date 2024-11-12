Parliamentarians Maddila Gurumoorthy And Meda Raghunadha Reddy Visit AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant event held at the Noida City, two esteemed members of the Indian Parliament, Maddila Gurumoorthy, Member of Parliament representing the Lok Sabha from Tirupati Constituency, and Meda Raghunadha Reddy, Member of the Rajya Sabha, paid a visit to the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT). Their visit was aimed at gaining insights into the operations of AAFT, renowned as a premier institution for education, and to observe how AAFT has emerged as a center of excellence in media studies and film education.



During their visit, the parliamentarians were welcomed by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University. Known for his tireless efforts and visionary leadership in the media and entertainment industry, Dr. Marwah provided a comprehensive overview of the academy's journey, its academic programs, and the impact it has made over the years in shaping the future of aspiring media professionals.



“We are truly pleased to meet Dr. Sandeep Marwah,” said Maddila Gurumoorthy.“His deep contribution to the education sector, particularly in the field of media and entertainment, is truly commendable. The structure and vision of AAFT, under his leadership, stand as a model for innovation and quality in education.”



Echoing his sentiments, Meda Raghunadha Reddy expressed his admiration for Dr. Marwah's relentless dedication.“Dr. Sandeep Marwah is a great example of honesty and hard work. His love for the nation is clearly reflected not only in his work but also in his demeanor and body language. It is rare to come across individuals with such a profound sense of national pride and dedication to their craft.”



As a token of appreciation and recognition of their visit, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented life membership of Marwah Studios to both Maddila Gurumoorthy and Meda Raghunadha Reddy, marking the occasion as one of significance in the ongoing collaborations between academia and national leadership.



The visit further solidified AAFT's reputation as a pioneering institution in India's growing media and film education landscape. With the support of influential leaders and visionaries like Dr. Sandeep Marwah, AAFT continues to inspire students and professionals alike, contributing to the nation's creative and educational advancement.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT