Seven In Ten Voters Want Dog Racing Subsidies To End In Ireland

New poll shows the welfare of greyhounds is a public concern ahead of General Election
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of Irish voters are opposed to greyhound racing subsidies, according to a new survey by Norstat. The figures have been released following the approval of €19.8 million in greyhound subsidies for Budget 2025, and weeks before the General Election. The Norstat survey of 1,000 likely Irish voters was conducted from October 3rd to October 21st.
"This is the first in depth voter survey ever
conducted on dog racing in Ireland, and confirms that greyhound racing no longer has the support of the public," said Patrick Baga, Advocacy and Research Director of GREY2K USA Worldwide.
Specific findings include:
70% of voters are opposed to greyhound racing subsidies
59% of voters are less likely to vote for a candidate for the Dáil who supports dog racing subsidies
Only 27% of voters believe greyhounds bred for racing have a good quality of life
52% of voters think the Dáil should vote to phase out greyhound racing
Only 35% of voters think dog racing is important to the Irish economy
Only 1% of voters believe the government should subsidise greyhound racing instead of funding public services such as healthcare, childcare and affordable housing
Rural voters oppose greyhound racing subsidies by a margin of 67% to 12% and support phasing out greyhound racing by a margin of 49% to 27%
"This is an opportunity for candidates and political parties to be on the right side of an issue voters care about," said Baga. "The Irish electorate does not want an economy built on cruelty to dogs."
Ireland has fifteen operational dog tracks. Figures provided by Greyhound Racing Ireland reveal that deaths at greyhound tracks increased by 60% in the first half of 2024, and that nearly 3,000 greyhounds born in 2021 are now dead or missing.
