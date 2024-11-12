(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coconut Grove's landmark Cuban-American restaurant, Chug's Diner (which has been awarded a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide for three consecutive years), will host the second installment of its Diner At Nite dinner series Thursday, November 14 . The meal will feature a menu of all-new dishes born of a collaboration between Ariete Hospitality Group chef-owner Michael Beltran and guest chef Jeffrey Budnechky of Apocalypse BBQ , which has made waves from its nondescript location at Killian Greens Golf Club in Kendall.

"I've loved barbecue a long time," said Beltran. "My college years in Virginia played an especially big role in my appreciation of that craft. It's going to be a lot of fun to bring the Cuban-American diner food we do at Chug's together with Jeff's Miami-style approach to barbecue."

Access to this dinner experience will be limited to 56 guests. The menu's 12 dishes ($75 per person), served family style, include smoked chicken coxinhas, pulled pork papa rellena, smoked jerk ribs, a brisket and maduro sausage, and grilled pineapple pave. The optional cocktail pairings (an optional $40 add-on) feature three drinks made with Cerveza Monopolio beers - Lager Clara, Lager Negra, and IPA Especial.

"I just hope my food is so delicious that I finally get invited to Pan Con Podcast," said Budnechky, referring to Beltran's podcast, on which he's interviewed dozens of chefs, brewers, restaurateurs and other guests.

The first installment in the Diner at Nite series at Chug's took place in mid October. It featured a menu created by Beltran and chef Michael Mayta of United States Burger Service.

"The Diner At Nite was one for the books," said Brenda Popritkin, the travel and food writer and podcaster behind The Whet Palette, Miami's premier fine dining blog. She attended the first Chug's Diner at Nite dinner. "File it under 'Legit-Miami-Things.' Porque Chug's is already easy to love and Chug's con talented friends is a win-win."

Reservations for Chug's Diner's November 14 Diner at Nite event with guest chef Jeff Budnechky are available at opentable/r/chugs-diner-miami-2 .

Ariete Hospitality Group is helmed by chef-owner Michael Beltran. The group's restaurants and bars, including Ariete (Michelin Star - 2022, 2023, 2024), Chug's Diner (Michelin Bib Gourmand - 2022, 2023, 2024), The Taurus, The Allocation Room, Eva, The Oyster Bar, The ScapeGoat, Brasserie Laurel, El Vecino Cigars & Cocktails, and The Gibson Room are some of the most celebrated in South Florida. For more information, visit .

