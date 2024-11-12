Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results For Q3 2024



Increase of 42% in operating income to drive 24% operating margin*

Increase of 6% globally in growth at actual currency Increase of 6% total enterprise annual recurring revenue (ARR) to US $1.26 Billion** driven by double digit growth in next-gen security operations center (SOC)

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated

(TYO: 4704 ;TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending, September 30, 2024, by reporting 6% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Industry tool consolidation and demand for AI-powered solutions with better security outcomes continued to dominant buying trends this quarter, increasing demand for the Trend platform with over 780 new customers year-to-date and 10k+ customers in total.

Trend Micro Q3 2024 Earnings

Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen Q3 2024

Trend's accelerated platform adoption was powered by better visibility, prioritization, and mitigation capabilities, resulting in a 21% increase in next-gen SOC ARR. A 37% platform attach rate this quarter was achieved through diligent focus of platform adoption and module expansion across enterprise customers in all regions.

"Cybersecurity has always been reactive because critical asset mapping of specific customer environments and dynamic attacker tactics make it hard to predict and prevent attacks in a proactive way," said Trend Micro CEO and co-founder Eva Chen. "But thanks to AI innovations, proactive cybersecurity is possible through risk management, opening us up for growth."



"We have exceeded goals on reducing operating expenses and are focused on our top line targets," said Trend Micro COO Kevin Simzer. "We will continue to manage operating expenses with vigor, while driving sustainable results from our platform advancements."

Margin growth continued as the company optimized operating expenses, realizing a 42% increase in operating income and an improved operating margin of 24%*.

Trend will host its annual investor update at 10:00 a.m. (GMT+9) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as an online event format for invited industrial investors. More information will be found at:

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of 68,124

million Yen (or US $456 million, 149.37 JPY = 1USD). The company posted operating income of 14,801 million Yen (or US $99 million) and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,523 million Yen (or US $57 million) for the quarter.

The company will not revise expected consolidated results for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (released on February 15,

2024). Based on information currently available to the company, consolidated net sales for the year ending December 31, 2024 are expected to be 271,000

million Yen (or US $1,843

million, based on an exchange rate of 147

JPY = 1 USD). Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company are expected to be 52,900

million Yen (or US $359

million) and 34,600 million Yen (or US $235

million), respectively.

Key business updates in Q3 2024

Innovative : Trend nurtures a culture of innovation to drive advancements across its cybersecurity platform.



Extended its platform strategy to enhance AI security and protect sensitive data in high-performance computing environments along with Nvidia and GMI Cloud.

Joined the Coalition for Secure AI (COSAI) alongside partners including Amazon, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM and others. Enabled small businesses with the power of the Vision One platform in a format they can manage to maximize the potential of AI while maintaining business resilience by ensuring that any team can securely innovate without elevating risk.

Trusted : Trend is a trusted partner to the customers and communities that it serves.



Revealed new research to measure and mitigate risk across their digital attack surface, and insights for organizations lacking sufficient resources and leadership buy-in.

Published a series of tools uncovering security risks worldwide posed by rogue AI, providing the industry with guidance and best practices. Urged network defenders to gain greater visibility to attack surface risk, after releasing a study uncovering weak configurations that could lead to compromise.

Global : Trend has the most geographically diverse customers in the industry, with millions of sensors powering the Trend Vision One platform for superior attack surface risk management.



Retained #1 ranking in IDC's Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market Shares, 2023: A Bull Marketi

report.

Positioned for the 19th consecutive year in the Leader's Quadrant in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)ii. Named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Attack Surface Management Solutions, Q3 2024.

Trend Micro was awarded the following patents in Q3 2024: