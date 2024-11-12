Openclinica Debuts Share: Secure, Participant-Friendly Mobile App For Direct Health Record Sharing In Clinical Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenClinica proudly introduces OpenClinica ShareTM , a highly secure, patient-centered mobile app that empowers patients to directly share their health records in clinical research studies and registries.

With OpenClinica ShareTM, patients can seamlessly transfer their health data from their smartphone directly into the study database, eliminating manual transcription, faxing of records, and time-consuming medical history interviews. This innovation reduces the burden on researchers, administrators, and participants alike.

Additionally, mobile data sharing delivers access to a vast, diverse population and regulatory-grade, real-world data with less reliance on traditional study sites. This is a complete game changer for large-scale, long-term, multi-system, real-world clinical trials and registries.

“OpenClinica ShareTM simplifies data sharing for clinical research participants and is a valuable addition to our suite of patient engagement tools,” said Cal Collins, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenClinica.“Engaging diverse patient populations with chronic or rare conditions-who often have complex healthcare histories-is a key challenge for researchers. ShareTM puts control over medical records into the hands of participants, creating a more empowered, patient-driven research experience.”

As part of its ongoing mission to streamline and enhance decentralized and hybrid study designs, OpenClinica offers a robust set of solutions, including:

OpenClinica ConsentTM for eConsent: A secure electronic consent solution that allows participants to review and sign informed consent documents online. OpenClinica ConsentTM includes interactive, multimedia components that patients can access remotely or on-site, supporting clear and informed decision-making while simplifying consent processes for clinical staff.

OpenClinica ParticipateTM for ePRO & eCOA: A seamless, device-agnostic solution for collecting electronic Patient or Clinician Reported Outcomes (ePRO & eCOA), allowing participants to complete questionnaires and diaries anywhere, at any time, without the need for app installation. OpenClinica ParticipateTM delivers friendly, just-in-time notifications and reminders via SMS or email, enabling participants to capture timely, relevant data that enhances the quality and immediacy of the study dataset.

“OpenClinica is leading the way in decentralized clinical trials with solutions like OpenClinica ShareTM, ConsentTM, and ParticipateTM,” added Collins.“Our technology not only enhances patient recruitment, engagement, and retention but also streamlines administrative workflows, ultimately enabling better data, faster.”

OpenClinica accelerates clinical trials by automating data acquisition through its software-as-a-service platform. Offering a secure bridge between healthcare and research, OpenClinica is trusted by the world's foremost life science companies, academic institutions, and government entities and has been used in more than 10,000 studies involving over five million patients. OpenClinica is proud to support hundreds of small, midsize and large research organizations spanning biotech, pharma, medical device manufacturing and contract research organizations. For more information, visit us at .

