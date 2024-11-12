Body Of Third Child Found Under Rubble Of Damaged Building In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of a third child has been found under the rubble of a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, which was damaged by a Russian missile on November 11.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Early on November 11, a Russian missile hit an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih, destroying one section of the building.

Late on November 11, a woman's body was retrieved from under the rubble.

Early on November 12, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak reported that the bodies of two children had been recovered from under the rubble of the building and that rescue workers were looking for the body of the third child.