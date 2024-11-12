Russians Kill 589 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have killed 589 children in Ukraine.

This is according to a report from the Office of the Prosecutor General shared on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

"More than 2,270 children have been affected by Russia's full-scale military aggression in Ukraine. As of the morning of November 12, 2024, according to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 589 children have been killed, and over 1,681 have sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement reads.

According to official reports, the regions with the highest number of child casualties due to Russia's full-scale invasion are: Donetsk region – 598 children affected, Kharkiv region – 459, Kherson region – 187, Dnipropetrovsk region – 190, Kyiv region – 133, Zaporizhzhia region – 154, Mykolaiv region – 117.

In recent attacks on Zaporizhzhia on November 11, five children were injured, including girls aged 15 and 17, and boys aged four, 16, and 17.

On the same day a 16-year-old boy was wounded due to shelling in Kramatorsk.

Also, on November 11, a tragic attack resulted in the deaths of a 2-month-old baby girl and two boys aged two and 10 in Kryvyi Rih. An 11-year-old boy was injured.

According to Ukrinform, in Donetsk region alone, 33,100 children have been granted the status of those affected by military actions and armed conflicts.