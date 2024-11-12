Israel Says Lebanon Ceasefire Talks Show Progress, Hezbollah Says No Truce Proposal Received

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, said yesterday that, efforts to broker a ceasefire in Lebanon have progressed, though Hezbollah maintain, no deal proposal was conveyed to them.

“I think there is some progress,” Saar said in a press briefing, adding that, Israel is“working with the Americans on the issue.”

He stated that, Israel would agree to a ceasefire, only if assured that“Hezbollah is not on our border” and pulls its forces north of the Litani River. Israel also demands that“Hezbollah will not rearm with new weapons systems,” Saar said.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said that, no official ceasefire proposal has been conveyed to them.

“If you hear about negotiations or political movements, the real reason is, the battlefield and the resilience of the resistance,” Hezbollah's Media Relations Officer, Mohammad Afif said, in a news conference in Beirut's southern suburb.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale ground offensive in Lebanon – primarily targeting southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburb, and the Bekaa Valley – since late Sept, saying, its goal is to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities.– NNN-MA'AN

