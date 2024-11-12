Netherlands: Tram Set On Fire In Amsterdam Riot As Tensions Remain High

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Riots broke out on Monday evening in one of the suburbs of Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, with destroying public infrastructure.

The riot in Nieuw-West comes amid a state of emergency in the city following the violence that surrounded the match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv last Thursday.

According to local media reports, a tram was set on fire, and several automobiles have been damaged by stones hurled by the rioters.

Police said the fire was quickly extinguished, and riot officers cleared the square, though it was not clear who started the unrest or whether it was related to last week's violence.

But they noted the tense atmosphere since five people were treated in the hospital and dozens detained Thursday following a Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax match.

According to Amsterdam's mayor, youths on scooters and foot went in search of Israeli fans, punching and kicking them and then fleeing to evade police.

Images online of Monday's violence showed dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers damaging property and setting firecrackers.

Meanwhile, the Dutch police on Monday announced five new arrests in their investigation into that earlier violence.

The suspects are men aged 18 to 37 and are from Amsterdam or surrounding cities. Four are still in custody; the fifth has been released but remains a suspect.

Earlier, police said that four other men who had been arrested last week would remain in custody while the investigation continues.

According to the police, two of those are minors, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Amsterdam, while the other two men are from Amsterdam and a nearby city.

Police said they have identified over 170 witnesses and have taken forensic evidence from dozens.

The mayor of Amsterdam has banned all demonstrations in the city and declared several areas risk zones where police can stop and check anyone. - NNN-AGENCIES