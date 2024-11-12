OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Official's Statement Over West Bank Sovereignty
11/12/2024 5:10:56 AM
JEDDAH, Nov 12 (KUNA) --
JEDDAH, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday a recent statement by the so-called Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, in which he called for spreading the occupation's Sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.
The OIC affirmed in a statement that the Israeli Occupation was continuing on its policies to illegally settle and forcibly displace Palestinians in a clear policy ethnically cleansing the people of Palestine.
This terroristic rhetoric by the Israeli occupation's Regime spelled danger not only to the region but the world, the organization stressed, adding that the international community must take steps to prevent further expansion of illegal settlements on Palestinian lands.
It reiterated the necessity of implementing the two-state solution for the Palestine in accordance with international laws, which condemned any acts of illegal expansion. (end)
