OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Official's Statement Over West Bank Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday a recent statement by the so-called Israeli of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, in which he called for spreading the occupation's over the occupied West Bank.

The OIC affirmed in a statement that the Israeli was continuing on its policies to illegally settle and forcibly displace Palestinians in a clear policy ethnically cleansing the people of Palestine.

This terroristic rhetoric by the Israeli occupation's spelled danger not only to the region but the world, the organization stressed, adding that the international community must take steps to prevent further expansion of illegal settlements on Palestinian lands.

It reiterated the necessity of implementing the two-state solution for the Palestine in accordance with international laws, which condemned any acts of illegal expansion. (end)

fn













MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108875460