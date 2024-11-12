12 Years Of Success: Justmarkets' Brightest Highlights

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - With 12 years of reliability, safety, and trust under its belt, JustMarkets has earned a leading place in the industry. And now, as the team celebrates another anniversary, there is no better time to present the new trading features they recently released, reflect on the company's winnings, and recall how all this began.







The company's journey began in 2012. As time passed, the team's mission became clear: to create a convenient and transparent trading environment so everyone could reach their full investment potential. At the outset, JustMarkets directed its attention solely to Forex. Over time, the company conquered all financial markets, including Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Precious Metals, and Cryptocurrencies.

New Trading Features



On its 12th birthday, the JustMarkets team rolled out some major product updates. Let's see what each of them is about and how they change everything.

Minimalistic Web Design



The newly redesigned website offers a simpler, more efficient, and user-friendly trading experience. Every detail of the design serves a purpose, ensuring accessibility and personalization across all devices. This design aligns with the company's growth, becoming more modern and user-friendly, which helps clients from all over the world stay on the same page and effortlessly utilize the company's services.

Integrated Help Center



To the big data, JustMarkets has launched a new, extremely detailed Help Center, where information on any topic is structured and easily accessible. According to JustMarkets, it will be regularly updated to keep all visitors informed about the latest platform updates and features. With personalized assistance tailored to specific needs, clients can easily find quick solutions to queries and not get lost.

Expanded Functionality



In celebration of its anniversary, the JustMarkets mobile app has finally received the long-awaited update In-App Trading. Previously, users were only able to manage open orders, but now the entire market's potential is accessible within the app. This feature also allows for being ahead of market movements and seizing opportunities on the fly, no matter where and when.

What's Now?

JustMarkets constantly delivers top-notch opportunities for its clients worldwide. Aligned with the team's goal to become the most client-oriented global broker, they allow trading with a high and flexible leverage. Low and stable spreads and swap-free trading are available for all JustMarkets clients. Additionally, the company offers fast order execution conditions with low slippage probability and a Gap Protection feature.

Every milestone, challenge, and triumph has shaped JustMarkets into a trusted partner in online trading, dedicated to providing everyone with the opportunity to succeed. But numbers can speak for JustMarkets more than any words:





Winner of 50+ industry awards



Clients from 160+ countries



Offering more than 260 trading instruments



Serving a community of 2+ million clients

Excellent Trustpilot rating based on 2,400+ reviews



What to say about the numerous global awards the company earned, including Best Forex Trading Platform 2022, Best Broker in Asia 2023, Best IB/Affiliate Program 2023, Best Broker in Africa 2023, Best CFD Broker Latam 2024, Best CFD Broker MEA 2024, Most Reliable Broker 2024. In 2024, the team arranged special events for its partners and clients, including the Grand Gala Dinner. These events resonate with the company's core values and empower individuals from diverse regions to unleash their trading potential to the fullest and beyond.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.



