Amazon Singapore Invites Customers To Celebrate Black Friday Sale With The Amazon.Sg Holiday Playground, Happening Between 22-23 November

Taking place at selected time periods on 22 to 23 November, Amazon Holiday Playground will feature a variety of exciting activities, delightful surprises, and meaningful opportunities to engage with the community. Participants can explore over 20 interactive stations at the indoor playground, including classic favourites like the Flying Fox and Ninja Track station, with an Amazon twist. Designed for all ages and fitness levels, this event provides the perfect backdrop for families to come together and enjoy the holiday spirit.

'We're thrilled to kick off the holiday season with SuperPark Singapore, transforming our Black Friday Sale into a festive experience at the Amazon Holiday Playground. This event is all about bringing families and friends together for a fun and interactive celebration. Amazon Singapore is dedicated to spreading joy and making this season truly memorable for our customers,' said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon.

The event is open to the public with an admission fee of S$4.99 per person (U.P $S33.90 for adults, $22.90 for children). Participants must present their Amazon App with a valid customer account at the entrance to enter. Children aged under one year can attend for free, making it easier for families with young children to enjoy the holiday festivities. The event operates on a walk-in basis, with access granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is limited to 400 pax each day during selected time periods, on a first come first served basis (*T&Cs apply). SuperPark Singapore's grip socks will be provided at the event.

A Wonderland of Fun with Interactive Stations and Activities

Prepare for an indoor playground brimming with excitement! Visitors can look forward to classic favourites like,



Pedal Car Track : Amazon's fast and reliable delivery is something customers can rely on. So, buckle up and enjoy the twists and turns as you hit the indoor track to deliver joy at the finish line.

Super Soccer : Score top deals in a penalty shootout challenge. Go head-to-head to defend the goal or take the winning shot.

Flying Fox : Glide through the air with speed and ease, discovering Prime membership benefits while taking in a bird's-eye view of the event.

Super Pinball : Step up to score big in this oversized pinball game. With one minute on the clock, aim to hit as many targets as possible to rack up points.

Maze : Navigate a maze featuring QR codes linked to Amazon's Black Friday Sale deals, providing a preview of exciting offers and discounts. Super Climb : Ascend to new heights while browsing Amazon Black Friday Sale deals. In addition to the excitement of the activities, simulating Amazon's fast delivery, participants can take on a special obstacle course challenge at the Ninja Track station. Throughout the obstacle course, participants will have 30 seconds to find two matching product images within the Ninja Track. Those who succeed can redeem their finds for an Amazon voucher, just in time for holiday shopping this Black Friday. Shopping vouchers are up for grabs, while stocks last (*T&Cs apply).

The festivities extend to a Christmas Tree Crafting Workshop, where participants can design and decorate their own mini Christmas trees. These handcrafted trees can be taken home as personal keepsakes to hang on their own Christmas trees as ornaments or added to a communal Christmas tree displayed at the event, embodying the spirit of togetherness during the holiday season.

Share the joy and double the fun

Amazon's Black Friday Sale will take place from 21 November to 2 December, offering visitors exciting deals across top brands such as Hasbro, Ergobaby, Bose, Tineco, Philips and more at amazon/blackfriday .

In the spirit of the festive season and its focus on spreading joy, Amazon Singapore remains committed to supporting the local community by assisting underprivileged children in Singapore. Through the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative , shoppers can contribute to meaningful causes by exploring wish lists of essential items curated by 16 local non-profit organisations, all while shopping for holiday gifts or everyday necessities.

Make the most of Amazon Singapore's offerings to elevate your holiday shopping experience:



Holiday Gift Guides : Want to save more this season? Amazon's gift guides have options for every budget at amazon/christmas-store

Extended Returns : Shop with peace of mind thanks to Amazon 's extended returns policy . Items purchased between 1 November and 31 December 2024 can be returned until 31 January 2025.

Mix and Match : Amazon customers who are not Prime members can now combine items shipped by Amazon locally (including Fulfilled by Amazon) with those from our International Store to reach a S$60 minimum spend needed to qualify for free shipping. Join Prime : New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year . Sign up at amazon/prime .

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon



Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at



Amazon/prime

About Amazon Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit



Amazon

