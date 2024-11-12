(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) >> H.E. Al Saleh: The UAE has been focussed on offering a robust infrastructure for the social responsibility system. At MAJRA, we are continuing our national efforts to improve the private sector's participation in social contributions.



The meeting serves as a key for the exchange of dialogue between various parties and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive vision for encouraging companies to participate in initiatives that promote sustainable development.

The meeting highlighted the significance of promoting awareness campaigns on social responsibility, as it plays a vital role in establishing a robust social responsibility culture among companies and consolidating sustainable practices in line with the UAE's strategic priorities. The meeting further explored avenues to advance partnerships with private sector companies and local institutions.

The National CSR Fund – MAJRA's advisory committee conducted its fourth meeting under the chairmanship of H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MAJRA, along with various members of the committee and representatives of various industries.

During the meeting, MAJRA evaluated its efforts to promote social responsibility and sustainable practices in the UAE, in partnership with private sector firms. Furthermore, it revealed its performance indicators that revealed positive outcomes in several areas, such as expanding support for community initiatives and reinforcing government-private partnerships. The meeting further discussed various other initiatives launched by MAJRA, including a series of workshops to raise awareness on the significance of CSR disclosure and its practices, as well as the presentation of a proposal for 'Impact Labs' to be conducted in partnership with various local stakeholders in the country.

H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh said: “The UAE has focussed on offering a strong infrastructure for the social responsibility system based on the partnership between the government and private sectors. At MAJRA, we are eager to continue our national efforts to develop new partnerships and initiatives aimed at offering a regulatory framework for social responsibility, consolidating its culture among individuals, institutions and companies and promoting private sector involvement in social contributions, resulting in a visible impact on society. Through these initiatives, we aim to develop innovative solutions that address the societal requirements and lead to ambitious projects that promote sustainable development and help achieve national goals.”

The meeting witnessed the presence of representatives from various emirates in the country, including Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Ammar Rashid Al-Alili, Managing Director of Umm Al Quwain Chamber of

Commerce and Industry, along with a number of officials and experts from the development, governance and sustainability sectors.

Sarah Shaw, Director of MAJRA, emphasised the significance of the meeting as a vital opportunity to bolster exchange of views and updated strategies. She added,“In a world surging with social challenges, this meeting marks a strategic step towards boosting intellectual capabilities and implementing new policies that promote the concept of social responsibility. We aim to highlight the significance of dialogue and cooperation among diverse entities to form a comprehensive vision, encouraging companies foster sustainable development. Currently, social responsibility is not only an institutional duty, but also a strategic need that makes significant contributions to create a positive impact at both economic and social levels. Amid this, the meeting acts as a key milestone in fostering an inclusive approach towards social responsibility, gaining new insights and updating strategies, keeping pace with the current demands and accelerating transformations.”

Furthermore, the conclusion of the meeting witnessed the members of the Advisory Committee highlighting the necessity to promote awareness campaigns focusing on social responsibility as a key driver in fostering a CSR culture and consolidating sustainability practices in line with the UAE's strategic goals. It included conserving the environment, promoting economic diversity, and supporting education. Attendees also emphasised the necessity to implement effective strategies that improve positive engagement between companies and the community. Additionally, they underscored the significance of developing operational techniques that contribute towards attaining MAJRA's strategic objectives in the future. These techniques require cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure their seamless alignment with the current and future needs.