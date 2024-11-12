J&K News: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Bandipora. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted in the Nagmarg area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, security personnel launched a search operation in the area.

During the search, security forces observed suspicious activity. As they approached, the terrorists opened fire, prompting an immediate retaliatory response from the troops, leading to an intense exchange.“Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

| Why CM Omar Abdullah's last-minute road trip revives twin capital system in J&K

The operation remains active, with additional reinforcements dispatched to the area as the forces work to neutralize the threat.

In a separate development, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued at least 20 vehicles stranded in snow on the Bandipora-Gurez route near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top. The incident took place late Monday night as snow began to accumulate in the upper reaches, marking the onset of the winter season in the region.

| Manoj Mitra, Bengali thespian of 'Banchharamer Bagan' fame dies at 86

The BRO conducted the rescue operation in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Bandipora district administration. BRO confirmed the successful rescue effort in a statement, emphasizing the organization's preparedness for the winter conditions.“A team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and District Administration in Bandipora, rescued at least 20 vehicles that were stuck in the snow near Zadkhus Nallah and Razdan Top late last night,” read the statement.

| Jammu and Kashmir becomes 'heaven on earth' amid fresh snowfall | Watch video

Project Beacon, a BRO initiative, has commenced snow clearance in various snow-prone areas to ensure accessibility. The Bandipora-Gurez road remains closed due to snowfall, and efforts to keep critical routes clear and safe are ongoing as the valley braces for winter.