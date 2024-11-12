Santos Secures Promotion to Brazilian Top Flight with Decisive Victory over Coritiba

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Club has sealed its return to Brazil's premier league. The team defeated Coritiba 2-0 at Couto Pereira in Curitiba on Monday. This victory came during the 36th round of the Série B championship.



Wendel Silva and Otero scored the goals that secured Santos' promotion. The team now leads the league with 68 points. This puts them 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Ceará, who can only gain eight more points.



Coach Fábio Carille's squad could clinch the Série B title as early as next Sunday. They need a win against CRB at Vila Viva Sorte Stadium to achieve this feat. The match is scheduled for 4 PM Brasília time.



Coritiba, on the other hand, remains in 10th place with 50 points. They will face Chapecoense away from home on Sunday at 4 PM. Mirassol currently holds second place with 63 points.







The match began with Santos pushing for an early advantage. Their strategy paid off when Wendel Silva scored at the 19-minute mark. He received a precise pass from Giuliano and fired a powerful shot into the net.



Coritiba responded by increasing their offensive pressure. Santos goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão made several crucial saves to maintain his team's lead. He stopped shots from Ronier, Frizzo, and Brumado in quick succession.



Santos extended their lead at the 40-minute mark with a spectacular free-kick goal by Otero. The Venezuelan player curled the ball into the top corner, leaving Coritiba's goalkeeper Pedro Morisco helpless.

In the second half, Coritiba tried to mount a comeback. However, their efforts lacked the necessary intensity to break through Santos' defense. As time passed, Santos focused on maintaining possession and controlling the game's pace.



The match ended without further goals, confirming Santos' promotion to Série A. This achievement marks a swift return to the top flight for the coastal club. They had been relegated last season for the first time in their 111-year history.



Santos' promotion reflects their resilience and determination throughout the season. The team's consistent performance has put them on the brink of winning the Série B title. This success sets a positive tone for their return to Brazil's elite football division.

