The European Union’S Schengen Dream Faces A Reckoning

This shift reflects growing concerns over migration and security, amplified by the rise of conservative across the continent.



The Netherlands recently announced plans to implement additional border controls starting December 9, 2024, following similar moves by Germany , Austria, Denmark, France, Italy, and others.



These decisions, while permitted under Schengen rules as temporary measures, signal a significant departure from the area's founding principles.



Dutch Migration Minister Marjolein Faber framed the move as a necessary step to "tackle irregular migration and migrant smuggling in a concrete way."







This sentiment echoes across Europe, where right-wing parties have gained considerable political ground. Geert Wilders, whose anti-immigration party won a large share of seats in recent Dutch elections, celebrated the decision as delivering on campaign promises.

Impact on the Schengen Area and EU Policy

The trend toward tighter border controls began accelerating in 2015 during the migrant crisis. It gained further momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Now, even as the health crisis recedes, many countries are maintaining or expanding these measures. They cite ongoing migration pressures and security concerns as reasons for doing so.



This shift poses significant challenges for the European Union. The Schengen Area, encompassing 29 countries, has long been a symbol of European integration and freedom of movement.



Its potential unraveling could have far-reaching consequences for trade, tourism, and the daily lives of millions of Europeans who have grown accustomed to seamless cross-border travel.



The European Commission finds itself in a delicate position, trying to balance member states' security concerns with the preservation of Schengen principles.



The Commission maintains that such controls should be a last resort. However, it has limited power to prevent countries from implementing them.



The situation reflects deeper tensions within the EU over migration policy and burden-sharing. Countries like Italy and Greece, facing the brunt of arrivals, have long called for more support.

The Future of Schengen and EU Migration Policy

Meanwhile, others argue that the EU has failed to adequately protect its external borders, justifying their own internal controls.



As conservative governments gain influence, there's a growing push for more restrictive immigration policies across the bloc. This includes proposals for offshore processing of asylum claims and stricter return policies for those denied asylum.



The future of Schengen now hangs in the balance. While not yet at the point of collapse, the area faces unprecedented challenges.



The coming years will likely see intense debates over how to balance freedom of movement with security concerns. Migration management will also be a key aspect of these discussions.



For ordinary Europeans, this could mean a return to more frequent passport checks and potential travel delays. For the EU, it represents a test of its ability to maintain one of its core achievements in the face of changing political tides.

