Gifftid Debuts Its AI Driven Healthcare Impact Entrepreneurship For Clinical Research In South Africa

Gifftid Launches Healthcare Impact Builder, Transforming Clinical Research in South Africa through Impact Entrepreneurship

- Adriaan Kruger and Rob van den BerghLONDON, BELGIUM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gifftid Ltd proudly announces the launch of its Healthcare Impact Builder to be used to create a Clinical Research Co-op model for South African healthcare institutions, SMEs, Life Science,Pharma Industry, and academic organizations. This initiative addresses Africa's clinical trial infrastructure gaps by combining impact entrepreneurship models with AI-powered tools for Impact Enablement and Readiness.Africa currently hosts only 3% of global clinical trials. Gifftid's Co-op model enable the formation of a sustainable, impact-driven Africa-centric ecosystem, providing a collaborative alternative to enhance cooperation with traditional CROs, strengthening healthcare capacity.“This model elevates local expertise, builds impactful partnerships, and creates sustainable healthcare pathways,” says Grace Almendras-Castillo, Founder and CEO of Gifftid.Elevating Partnerships for Transformative ImpactBy fostering collaborations between local and international stakeholders, the Healthcare Impact Builder is designed to attract strategic partnerships with life sciences companies, global health organizations, and impact investors. Gifftid's co-op members are already engaging with major life sciences firms, creating a bridge between African research sites and global trial sponsors.Gifftid's platform also serves as a catalyst for African healthcare organizations to connect with complementary service providers and investors, creating a dynamic and self-sustaining ecosystem for clinical research. This collaborative approach will enable the co-op to scale quickly, reaching more regions across the continent and amplifying the economic and healthcare benefits for underserved communities.Milestones and Vision for the FutureThe co-op has already secured five core members and onboarded additional strategic partners, with plans to engage diverse research centers and secure immediate research projects in its first year. As the largest impact-driven clinical research ecosystem in Africa, Gifftid's Healthcare Impact Builder envisions a future where Africa is an integral part of the global clinical research landscape, contributing to disease prevention, therapeutic innovation, and equitable healthcare access for all.With Gifftid's Healthcare Impact Builder, a new chapter unfolds for clinical research in Africa-one defined by local empowerment, collaborative partnerships, and transformative healthcare impact.About GifftidGifftid Ltd is a next-generation platform advancing impact-driven entrepreneurship by leveraging AI, digital enablement, and data-driven tools to align SMEs, investors, and industries. Gifftid ensures the convergence of social impact and profitability, creating a global ecosystem where purposeful enterprises thrive.

