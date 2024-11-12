(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Homeowners Consumer Center is one of the best branded advocates for homeowners in the United States and they are urging home buyers to have the home they intend to purchase anywhere in the USA inspected by a reputable local HVAC company-if the home is ten years or older. The reason the group is insisting on a HVAC inspection is most home building inspectors are not qualified to determine the condition of an existing home's furnace, air conditioning equipment, heat pump or boiler.

Turning the furnace, heat pump, or air conditioning equipment on or off is not a good indicator of the HVAC equipment's reliability or potentially serious issues. The group fears that hundreds of thousands of new homeowners in the USA get stuck with a worn-out HVAC system every year-because their home building inspector was unable to honestly diagnosis obvious issues a HVAC professional would have seen instantly.

The group says, "Your average home buyer and home building inspector have no clue about HVAC-heating-ventilation and air conditioning equipment. By overlooking or not properly diagnosing the real condition of a home's furnace, air conditioning equipment, heat pump, air handler, or boiler, a home buyer might be looking at thousands and thousands of dollars in unforeseen replacement costs because their home building inspector had no clue on how to define the actual condition of this type of equipment.

"Unfortunately, most home building inspectors are captive to the real estate agents who recommend them-so they do not want to overwhelm a home buyer with unexpected news about expensive items that need repair or replacement-like a furnace, air conditioning unit, a boiler, air handler or a heat pump. In the end the home buyer in most instances gets stuck with the bar tab related to the replacement of their furnace, air conditioning equipment, heat pump, air handler or boiler or repair. In 2023 over 4 million homes were sold in the USA. We estimate that about one in four US homes needs a new furnace, AC unit, heat pump, air handler or boiler, or major repairs-right now. We know this because we have been talking with Lennox, and other major HVAC companies.

"We are initiating a national campaign so that all US homeowners know a lot more about their HVAC equipment, so they know how vital it is this equipment is maintained, and that they know that when it comes to buying an existing home it is incredibly important to have a professional inspect the HVAC equipment-not a jack of all trades home building inspector. We will create a new website that is directly related to the Homeowners Consumer Center to get this job done.

"Starting with the nation's top 50 metro markets we will work with major HVAC manufacturers to identify reputable HVAC maintenance companies in these cities and then start a branding campaign about home buyers receiving a HVAC condition report--so if equipment needs replacing or a major repair the home buyer negotiates a realistic credit they will receive from the home seller-before the actual sale of the home. We will be providing an update on this initiative in the next 10 days or so. We like to think of our effort as a revolution in the US HVAC business and a huge win for home buyers."

