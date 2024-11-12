(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "There was just another recall a few weeks ago of a talcum powder product that allegedly contained asbestos. Baby Powder and talcum powder products have been used for generations here in the USA and sadly many of them contained asbestos. If your loved one has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma and they can't figure out how or why-please ask them if they used baby powder or talcum powder after a bath or shower. If the answer is yes-and the person lives in Florida or anywhere in the USA-please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa and offices coast to coast.

"Baby powder and talcum products have been used by consumers here in the United States for generations, and these types of products are not only found in people's bathrooms, and they are also found in many to most gyms and even many workplaces. Only recently was it discovered that baby power and talcum powder products contained asbestos, and millions of users have used these types of products for decades. We need to be clear---exposure to asbestos causes mesothelioma and what is called asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"If your loved one in Florida or anywhere in the US routinely used baby powder or talcum powder and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer of mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The remarkable legal team at the Gori Law Firm will know exactly how to help you."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

