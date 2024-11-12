(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensitive Labels 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pressure sensitive labels market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.77 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report on the pressure sensitive labels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration of advanced technology into label manufacturing, increased need for aesthetic appeal in products, and emergence of eco-friendly pressure sensitive labels.

The pressure sensitive labels market is segmented as below:

By Type



Linerless Release Liners

By End-user



Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare Others

By Region



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the implementation of two-dimensional barcode technology as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure sensitive labels market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for labels from beer and craft beverage industry and rising demand for labels from transportation and logistics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pressure sensitive labels market covers the following areas:



Pressure sensitive labels market sizing

Pressure sensitive labels market forecast Pressure sensitive labels market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure sensitive labels market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M Co.

Accu Label

Apogee Industries Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Cosmo First Ltd.

Creative Labels Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Label Arts

LINTEC Corp.

Multi Color Corp.

NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc.

Orange County Label Co. Inc.

Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rustic Label Inc.

Star Label Products

Technicote Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems Inc. UPM Kymmene Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900