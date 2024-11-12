As COP29 Unfolds, EBC And Oxford's WERD Series Brings Fresh Perspectives On Climate And Economy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experts from EBC Group and the University of Oxford's Department of Economics prepare to tackle climate resilience and economic growth in the latest 'What Economists Really Do?' Macroeconomics & Climate Edition.

EBC and Oxford bring economists and leaders together in the WERD Series to tackle climate resilience and economic growth amid COP29 discussions.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) , together with the University of Oxford's Department of Economics, will convene leading minds from academia and finance on 14 November 2024 for an in-depth dialogue on“Macroeconomics and Climate”. A keynote lecture by Associate Professor Andrea Chiavari will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic“Sustaining Sustainability: Balancing Economic Growth and Climate Resilience.” Part of the 2024-2025“What Economists Really Do” (WERD) series, this event offers a timely platform for industry experts and academic leaders to share insights on climate economics and sustainable finance.

Prominent Voices in Climate and Macroeconomics

The keynote lecture will be led by Associate Professor Andrea Chiavari, whose research centres on the economic impacts of climate change and the practical applications of policy tools like carbon taxation. Chiavari's address will shed light on how economists calculate the social cost of carbon and the transformative power of macroeconomic policy in climate action. His talk will offer a nuanced framework for balancing economic resilience with climate responsibility-providing insights into the real-world challenges of implementing sustainable growth strategies.

Associate Professor Banu Demir Pakel will moderate the subsequent panel discussion, steering a thought-provoking conversation on the economic mechanisms driving sustainability. Demir Pakel's background in international trade and development economics will lend itself to facilitating the discussion of global financial adjustments needed to achieve sustainable outcomes.

Panel Discussion: Bridging Finance, Policy, and Climate Resilience

The panel will feature prominent voices in climate economics and finance, including Dr. Nicola Ranger, Director of the Resilient Planet Finance Lab at Oxford, and David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. Together, they'll tackle pressing questions on the intersection of finance and sustainability, examining the strategies financial institutions are deploying to support climate resilience and sustainable economic growth. Dr. Ranger, with a wealth of experience in climate finance, will address the role of economic tools in supporting vulnerable regions, while Barrett will discuss the emerging trends in climate-aware investment within the UK and beyond.

Topics to be explored include:

- Associate Professor Andrea Chiavari: Gaps between economic models and sustainable policy implementation, barriers policymakers face, and the role of economists in bridging these divides.

- David Barrett: Trends in climate-aware investment, balancing profit with environmental goals, and the potential for private finance as a driver of sustainability.

- Dr. Nicola Ranger: How financial tools can address climate resilience in vulnerable communities, sector priorities for sustainable finance, and promising innovations.

A Timely Dialogue on Climate Policy and Economic Resilience

The WERD series aims to bridge the gap between academic research and practical application, making economics accessible to the public while addressing global challenges. This session, set against the backdrop of COP29 and urgent climate issues, reflects EBC's broader mission of fostering sustainable growth and resilience.

“Our ongoing collaboration with the University of Oxford's Department of Economics underscores EBC's commitment to driving meaningful, informed conversations on the global stage,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.“Climate resilience and economic stability go hand-in-hand, and we are proud to support initiatives that address these issues head-on.”

Attendees-both in-person at the Sir Michael Dummett Lecture Theatre, Christ Church, and online-will gain practical insights into how macroeconomic principles can support sustainable growth and climate adaptation.

To reserve your spot, please visit this link: .

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. EBC has quickly established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India. EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group's subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

About the Department of Economics

The Oxford Department of Economics is home to one of the largest groups of academic economists in the world. The scale and breadth of their research with its pervasive impact on policy making, large and vibrant early-career community, and internationally renowned undergraduate and graduate programmes make Oxford a globally recognised centre of excellence in the research and teaching of economics. In 2024, the Department of Economics was ranked first in the United Kingdom by The Guardian for undergraduate teaching. The ranking reflects the Department's ongoing commitment to excellence in teaching and research, solidifying its position as one of the leading Economics departments in the world. Beyond the achievements in teaching, the Department's aim is to produce transformative and innovative economic research; to have a sustained impact on economic policy outside academia; and to develop and train the next generation of researchers and research leaders.

About What Economists Really Do:

WERD is run as an outreach programme by the Department of Economics, Oxford University to inspire the study of economics and share 'What Economists Really Do'. On topics ranging from the climate crisis to labour market discrimination, Oxford economists are working with governments and businesses around the world to improve policy and make the economy work better for everyone. Find out how economics can be used to shed light on some of the biggest issues facing society today in this successful public webinar series, returning for the fourth successful series in 2024-25.

