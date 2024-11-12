Japanese PM To Visit Peru, Brazil For APEC And G20 Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Nov 12 (IANS) Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba will be on a two-nation visit starting Thursday to attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Peru and the G20 Rio de Janeiro Summit thereafter, during which he is also scheduled to hold individual summit meetings with the leadership of both countries and exchange views on the regional situation.

"Prime Minister Ishiba will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Lima, Peru, where he will convey Japan's position on promoting free and open trade and investment, as well as on responding to global issues that have been the subject of intensive discussion at APEC in recent years, and on inclusive growth, including women's economic empowerment and capacity building, and will demonstrate Japan's unwavering commitment to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region," the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

Additionally, after finishing off his engagements in the two-day APEC meeting (November 15-16), Ishiba will hold bilateral discussions with the Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to further strengthen cooperation in the international arena.

Ishiba will then attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18.

"He will emphasise Japan's intention to work together to address challenges facing emerging and developing countries, such as poverty, hunger, health, climate change, disasters, and conflicts, and will lead discussions toward building global governance in which all countries share responsibilities," the statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry mentioned.

This will be Ishiba's first international visit after being re-elected as the country's Prime Minister on Monday.

After winning the runoff against opposition Constitutional Democratic Party's Yoshihiko Noda, the 67-year-old Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader admitted that he faces significant tasks ahead during his second term.

"I have been appointed the 103rd Prime Minister of Japan. In this difficult domestic and international environment, I will do my best to serve the nation and its people," Ishiba remarked on Monday.