UK Home Insurance Market Research Report 2024: Premiums Are Set To Pick Up Due To A Rise In Claims And Material Costs - Forecasts To 2029
Date
11/12/2024 4:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Insurance in the UK - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years through 2023-24, the Home Insurance industry's revenue is anticipated to decline at a compound annual rate of 1.9% to £5.2 billion, including growth of 2.1% in 2023-24. Revenue is comprised of premium income and investment income. Insurers must maintain enough capital reserves to meet liabilities in the event of a claim; insurers invest premium income in a diverse range of asset classes to gain a return.
Companies in this industry underwrite home insurance policies. This means they assume the risk for the insurance and decide the appropriate premium. These policies protect against loss of or damage to property and contents due to theft, fire and other causes.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
Major Companies
RSA Insurance Group Ltd Direct Line Insurance Group plc Lloyds Banking Group plc Aviva plc AXA Insurance UK plc
Operating Conditions
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
Jargon & Glossary
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108875235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.