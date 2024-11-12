UK Home Insurance Market Research Report 2024: Premiums Are Set To Pick Up Due To A Rise In Claims And Material Costs - Forecasts To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Insurance in the UK - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the five years through 2023-24, the Home Insurance industry's revenue is anticipated to decline at a compound annual rate of 1.9% to £5.2 billion, including growth of 2.1% in 2023-24. Revenue is comprised of premium income and investment income. Insurers must maintain enough capital reserves to meet liabilities in the event of a claim; insurers invest premium income in a diverse range of asset classes to gain a return.

Companies in this industry underwrite home insurance policies. This means they assume the risk for the insurance and decide the appropriate premium. These policies protect against loss of or damage to property and contents due to theft, fire and other causes.

Key Topics Covered:

About this Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry

Major Companies



RSA Insurance Group Ltd

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Lloyds Banking Group plc

Aviva plc AXA Insurance UK plc

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary

