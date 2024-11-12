US Online Book Sales Market Research Report 2024: Flipping The Page, Industry Will Continue Growing Due To Rising E-Commerce Sales With Amazon Dominating - Forecast To 2029
Date
11/12/2024 4:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online book Sales in the US - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Online book sellers sell books online, including e-books and audiobooks. The industry is dominated by Inc. (Amazon), which popularized the sale of books online and was essential to the uptake of the e-book industry. Amazon has grown to account for more than four-fifths of all revenue from books sold online; as a result, many industry trends apply to and are a direct result of Amazon. The industry has continued to grow at a rapid pace as e-commerce has grown in popularity. Key to the industry's growth has been the rise of e-books, tied to the proliferation of e-readers such as Amazon's kindle and tablets like Apple's iPad.
This industry is composed of operators that sell books online, including e-books and audio books. Brick-and-mortar sales of these products are not included in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
Jargon & Glossary
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108875232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.