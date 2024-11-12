US Fleet Telematics Systems Market Research Report 2024: Software Update, An Expanding Trucking Sector And Increased Use Of Mobile Devices Will Drive Industry Demand - Forecasts To 2029
Date
11/12/2024 4:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Telematics Systems in the US - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Fleet telematics systems have expanded rapidly through the end of 2023. Operators manufacture devices and develop service software to track the location and characteristics of fleet vehicles. Industry revenue is reliant upon demand from truck transportation, the industry's key downstream market, in addition to trade flows and the taxi and limousine industry. Although volatile fuel prices often distort industry revenue for the transportation sector, revenue is only affected if the industry's key markets encounter reduced revenue due to significantly deficient demand. T
his was the case amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to much lower economic activity in the US and overseas, including reduced demand for truck transportation and taxi & limousine services. Nonetheless, demand will regain momentum amid the recovering economy. Fleet telematics systems revenue has surged at a CAGR of 5.5% over the past five years, pushed up by a 2.8% increase to an estimated $8.5 billion in 2023 alone.
This industry manufactures hardware and software for fleet telematics systems. Fleet telematics systems use electronics and GPS to track the location and other characteristics (e.g. mileage or speed) of vehicles in a fleet. This industry includes fleet telematics systems for mobile devices.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Vontier Corporation Trimble Inc. Omnitracs, Llc Verizon Communications Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108875231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.