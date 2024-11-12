Commercial HVAC Market Trends, Competitive Analysis, And Business Opportunities (2024-2028) By Application, Type, And Region
11/12/2024 4:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial HVAC market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial HVAC market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.3 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of data centers, growth in construction market, and rising need for regulatory compliance in HVAC equipment.
The commercial HVAC market is segmented as below:
By Application
By Type
Heat Pump Furnaces Boilers Unitary Heaters
By Region
APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the emerging smart and connected HVAC as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial HVAC market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward energy-efficient buildings/green buildings and growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the commercial HVAC market covers the following areas:
Commercial HVAC market sizing Commercial HVAC market forecast Commercial HVAC market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial HVAC market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Arkema Group Carrier Global Corp. Daikin Industries Ltd. Danfoss AS Emerson Electric Co. Fujitsu Ltd. Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls International plc Lennox International Inc. LG Electronics Inc. MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Nortek Panasonic Holdings Corp. Rheem Manufacturing Co. Robert Bosch GmbH Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Trane Technologies plc
