Commercial HVAC Market Trends, Competitive Analysis, And Business Opportunities (2024-2028) By Application, Type, And Region

The commercial HVAC market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.3 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of data centers, growth in construction market, and rising need for regulatory compliance in HVAC equipment.

The commercial HVAC market is segmented as below:

By Application



Equipment Services

By Type



Heat Pump

Furnaces

Boilers Unitary Heaters

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emerging smart and connected HVAC as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial HVAC market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward energy-efficient buildings/green buildings and growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commercial HVAC market covers the following areas:



Commercial HVAC market sizing

Commercial HVAC market forecast Commercial HVAC market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial HVAC market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Arkema Group

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nortek

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Trane Technologies plc

