Fed’s Kashkari alerts mass deportations might interrupt labor at such businesses

(MENAFN) Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari stated on Sunday that large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. could disrupt availability for certain businesses. However, he expressed uncertainty about the broader effects on inflation and the overall economy.



Kashkari shared his perspective during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation," where he discussed the potential consequences of President-elect Trump's campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants.



Kashkari stated that "If you just assume people are working – either working in farms or working in factories – and those businesses now lose employees, that would probably cause some disruption."



"The implications are not entirely clear to me," he clarified. "Ultimately, it is going to be between the business community and Congress and the executive branch to figure out how they would adjust."



His remarks come following The Wall Street Journal on Friday published that Trump’s plan to held the biggest mass deportation in US history might cost USD88 billion per year or USD968 billion in over a decade, based on a liberal immigration group called ‘The American Immigration Council’.

