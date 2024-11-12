Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AG

12.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AG Company Name: DEMIRE AG ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 12.11.2024 Target price: EUR 1.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Refinancing finalized – Full focus on operations



Yesterday, DMRE announced that the company had successfully the terms and maturity of its corporate bond in a procedure under the German Bond Act. This comes after in the beginning of September, bondholders representing more than 90% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the bond agreed to the amendment and extension of the bond. The technical implementation has now taken place and the bond under the new conditions is already tradeable again on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



As agreed upon, DMRE repaid € 49.9m (10% of outstanding amount) at par on 22nd October. Further, the company repaid € 4.6m below par as part of a tender offer process. In addition to this, € 190.8 were also repurchased below par (76.25%) and cancelled following the communicated backstop agreement. On top of this, management aims to repurchase a further amount of € 1.3m on the basis of the backstop agreement soon.



With this, DMRE already redeemed € 245.3m, reducing the outstanding volume to € 254m. In the process, the company made use of a shareholder loan by Apollo to the tune of € 92.9m. Mind you, the maturity of the bond was extended to 2027 at an increased interest rate of 5%. Yet, management is incentivized to reduce the volume further going forward, given penalty fees of 3% if the bond is not reduced by another € 50m until YE '25 as well as 2% if it has not been reduced by € 50m until YE '26. Moreover, a PIK interest of 3% will kick in starting FY '27. On this basis, we expect DMRE to dispose further assets in order to shore up liquidity. Management is confident to close 3 deals until YE '24 und dispose overall € 50m until FY '25e.



Besides this, the company received positive news regarding the rating of its bond, which Moody's upgraded to Caa2 while changing the outlook to stable. The stock remains undervalued given the significant and, in our view, unjustified NAV discount of 73%.



Hence, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 1.50 based on NAV.



+++ For further information on the company's strategy following the refinancing, there will be a roundtable

discussion with CFO Tim Brückner on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. (LINK ) +++

You can download the research here:

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn:

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

