Agenda for Essity's Capital Markets Day Accelerating Profitable Growth

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2024, Essity holds its Capital Markets Day at the company's production facility for hygiene products in Valls, Spain.

Over the course of the day Essity will present the company's strategy for accelerating profitable growth and the roadmap to achieving the company's new targets, which were presented on June 17, 2024. The day will also include a guided tour of the production facility in Valls as well as a demonstration of innovations within the company's various categories and of the Global Planning & Logistics Hub. The day starts at 08:00 and ends at 14:30.

Register for Essity's Capital Markets Day here , November 15, 2024, at the latest. The day will not be livestreamed. Material from parts of the day will be available on Essity's website after the event.



Agenda



-



Accelerating profitable growth – Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy Officer, Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and EVP



-

Global Supply Chain – Driving margin expansion including Site Visit

–

Donato Giorgio, President Global Supply Chain, Miriam Guash, Operations Director Spain, Ilham Smaali, VP Planning & Logistics

-

Health & Medical – Grow to scale – Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health & Medical, Ida Emus, VP Sales & Marketing Region UK, Ireland & South, Anand Chandarana, VP Global Marketing & Innovation, Medical

-

Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability – Fuelling profitable growth – Tuomas Yrjölä, President Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability, Meta Redstedt, Global Master Brand & Communication Director

-

Lunch with demonstrations of innovations and the Global Planning & Logistics Hub

-

Consumer Goods – Accelerate high-margin categories – Volker Zöller, President Consumer Goods EMEA, Andres Gomez, President Consumer Goods Americas

-

Professional Hygiene – Expand global leadership – Pablo Fuentes, President Professional Hygiene, Matthew Urmanski, VP Sales & Marketing North America

-

Summary and Q&A – Executive Management Team

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4063751

The following files are available for download: