X2O Media Installs Cutting-Edge Hybrid Classroom At Leading UK Independent School

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - X2O Media, a global provider of hybrid and training solutions, today announced the installation of X2O OneRoom classroom at Repton School in Derbyshire, England.

Students at Repton School interact with a broader audience of international students encouraging the exchange of ideas, experiences, and cultures. (CNW Group/X2O Media Inc.)

Repton School invested in a 48-seat hybrid classroom called The Digital Priory to create an immersive learning environment that eliminates geographic boundaries, extending their reach globally.

This innovative teaching space offers an exceptional educational experience and serves as a valuable resource for both students and teachers to enhance engagement, connect with its global community

and enable cross-campus collaboration.

Repton School aims to reach a broader audience of domestic and international students, encouraging the exchange of ideas, experiences, and cultures. The school selected

OneRoom technology

for the unique blended learning platform that delivers an immersive, one-on-one educational experience for both in-class and remote students. It supports students' synchronous and asynchronous learning, ensuring flexibility for all participants, as well as Repton teachers. The Digital Priory is equipped with dedicated cameras, high-definition audio, and an interactive whiteboard, creating a seamless learning environment. With dynamic breakout groups and an intuitive user interface, OneRoom fosters active engagement for all students, regardless of their location.

Ashley Currie, Principal Deputy Head at Repton School, emphasized how this project enhances learning opportunities. "We wanted to create a space that honors our history while preparing our pupils for the future. The Digital Priory connects our global Repton community in ways we've never experienced before, allowing for cultural exchange, virtual language lessons, and cross-campus collaboration," Currie said.

"Today's students are technology savvy, thriving in environments that foster this knowledge, and Reston School's investment in X2O OneRoom elevates digital learning capabilities, providing an immersive global educational experience for both its students and teachers. By using OneRoom, Repton School is enhancing collaboration within their Family of Schools and connecting its community to a global network," said Robert Brinklow, Sales Director for X2O Media.

To learn about X2O OneRoom classroom

For more information about The Priory at Repton School

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build remote and hybrid collaboration spaces and unified visual communication solutions for forward-thinking global corporations and higher education institutions.

X2O Media solutions enhance human outcomes by improving the digital visual experiences of high-performing individuals and teams globally. Its X2O OneRoom solution creates engaging hybrid and remote collaboration spaces to connect in-room and remote attendees in one equal learning experience. X2O Media offers a range of unified visual communication solutions that enable organizations to create and visualize vast amounts of data into unique content.

X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and X

