QSE Index Drops 42.49 Points At Start Of Trading
Date
11/12/2024 4:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The general index of Qatar stock exchange (QSE) dropped 42.49 points, or 0.40%, at the start of Tuesday's trading, down to the level of 10,562 points, compared to yesterday's closing.
The index was weighed down by a decline in six sectors: Banks and financial Services by 0.53%; Industrials by 0.45%; transportation sector by 0.25%; Telecoms by 0.17%; Insurance by 0.12%; and Consumer Goods and Services by 0.09%. On the other hand, Real estate rose by 0.68%.
Around 10:00 am, 28.876 million shares were traded in 1,866 transactions valued QR 60.750 million. (QNA)
