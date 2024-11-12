عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Cuba Meets Qatar's Ambassador

President Of Cuba Meets Qatar's Ambassador


11/12/2024 4:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Havana: President of the Republic of Cuba HE Miguel Diaz-Canel met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cuba Tariq Othman Fakhroo.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108875124


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search