RACA's Forum On Partnerships And Cooperation Starts Today

Doha: The Fourth Training Forum on partnerships and national and international cooperation - mutual dependence will kick off today as part of Tamkeen 2024 Program“Empowerment” to enhance corporate excellence in charitable and humanitarian sector. Organized by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) in partnership with Lusail University, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, Al Jazeera Institute, and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the three-day forum aims to build the charitable and humanitarian organizations' capacities in Qatar, while also promoting their performance based on best global practices.