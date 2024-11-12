Hemant Soren Rolls Out Red Carpet For Infiltrators, We Will Throw Them Out, Says Amit Shah In Jharkhand Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing his of welcoming Bangladeshi infiltrators with open arms.

"As soon as the BJP government is formed, we will pick up and throw out these infiltrators who have been given a red-carpet welcome by Hemant Soren," Amit Shah said at a rally at Jharia in Dhanbad.

Shah further intensified his attack by labelling the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition as a“corrupt alliance,” saying: "Has anyone here seen Rs 350 crore at a time? Has anyone seen Rs 35 crore at a time? This is the money looted by the ministers of this coalition. Rs 35 crore was seized from the house of Congress Minister Alamgir Alam and Rs 350 crore from another MP. The machines counting the cash got overheated, but the piles of notes didn't end."

He claimed that the looted money rightfully belonged to the youth of Jharia and Dhanbad, who have been deprived of opportunities due to rampant corruption. Shah urged the public to vote for the BJP, promising swift justice for those involved in these scams. "They will be hanged upside down," he asserted.

Continuing his attack, Shah accused the coalition government of being involved in multiple scams, including those related to MNREGA, land, coal, and liquor -- allegedly amounting to thousands of crores.

He stated that while the Central government allocated over Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Jharkhand, the funds were misused under Soren's rule. "The people of Jharkhand have decided to end this misrule," he claimed

Outlining the BJP's plans, if voted to power, Shah highlighted the party's manifesto focused on welfare and development. He said every mother and sister will be provided Rs 25,000 annually, gas cylinders at Rs 500 each, with two free cylinders on Diwali and Rakshabandhan, unemployment allowance of Rs 2,000 per month for youth, and the creation of one lakh jobs annually.

He also promised transparent recruitment for 2.87 lakh vacant posts and a total of five lakh jobs in five years, purchase of paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal, registration of property up to Rs 50 lakh for just Re 1, and establishment of 10 new medical colleges in the state.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said:“Rahul Baba makes one promise after another, but can he fulfil them? Narendra Modi's guarantees are etched in stone, and every promise made by him is fulfilled.”

He also brought up the issue of construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, contrasting the BJP's achievements with Congress' delays.“For 75 years, the Congress kept the Ram Mandir issue pending. But under Modi Ji, the temple was completed in five years,” he said.

Shah said that no one, not even the Congress' fourth generation, would be able to reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir, declaring it an inseparable part of India.

Encouraging voters to turn out in large numbers on November 20, the second phase of elections in Jharkhand, Shah urged them to press the button so hard "that its impact is felt in Italy". He promised that if BJP candidate Ragini Singh is elected from Jharia, she would put an end to coal smuggling in the region.