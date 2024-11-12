Ambienta Selects Dasseti ENGAGE To Power RFP And ESG Responses For Investor Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wissem Souissi CEO & Founder

Dasseti Logo

Dasseti ENGAGE Home Screen

Leading sustainable manager streamlines investor communications and ESG reporting capabilities through advanced platform

- Wissem Souissi, CEO and FounderLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dasseti , a Nasdaq-backed leader in digital due diligence and data management software, announced today that Ambienta , the leading European investment manager pioneering science-based sustainable investment in private and public markets, has chosen Dasseti ENGAGE to optimize and streamline its investor relations processes. The adoption of Dasseti ENGAGE will further enhance Ambienta's RFP and ESG DDQ response capabilities, driving efficient and precise communication with investors while maintaining the firm's high standards for transparency and responsiveness.Ambienta, is renowned for being able to identify and invest in the world's leading environmental sustainability champions which, through their focus on resource efficiency and pollution reduction, are able to outgrow competition and increase their market share.. With Dasseti ENGAGE, Ambienta's investor relations team can leverage advanced automation and data extraction tools, ensuring that all RFP responses are accurate, timely, and aligned with investor expectations.“We are very happy to partner with Ambienta, supporting their investor communications and strengthening their client engagement efforts through Dasseti ENGAGE,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti.“Our solution's AI-powered automation and industry-aligned expertise will enable Ambienta to efficiently manage its growing number of RFPs and ESG DDQs enhancing their investor relationships in a highly competitive market.”Dasseti ENGAGE, an AI-enabled platform, supports asset managers and private equity firms globally by simplifying investor relations activities such as responding to Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQs) and client information requests. The platform's intelligent automation allows teams to populate RFPs and other investor documents accurately, freeing valuable time for strategic engagement.For more information about Dasseti and its solutions for asset owners, consultants and managers, visit Dasseti's website.About AmbientaAmbienta is a European environmental sustainability investor across private equity, public markets and private credit. Operating out of Milan, London, Paris and Munich, Ambienta manages over €3.0bn in assets with a focus on investing in private and public companies driven by environmental megatrends and whose products or services improve Resource Efficiency or Pollution Control. In private equity, Ambienta has completed 75 Investments to date. In public equity markets, Ambienta has pioneered one of the world's largest absolute return funds entirely focused on environmental sustainability and manages a full suite of sustainable products ranging from low-risk multi-asset funds to equity long-only. Ambienta has also recently established a private credit strategy with the same environmental sustainability focus as the other asset classes.An industry pioneer, Ambienta was one of the first UN PRI signatories in 2012 and attained B-Corp status in 2019. In 2020, Ambienta became IIGCC member and in 2023, as one of very few asset managers, continued being a positive role model for the industry by committing to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).For more information, visit ambientasgrAbout DassetiDasseti is a Nasdaq-backed industry-leading software vendor dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Dasseti's software platforms are designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.

Fiona Sherwood

Dasseti

+1 857-304-0007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.