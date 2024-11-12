عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES


11/12/2024 3:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bid date, 2024-11-12
Auction date 2024-11-12
Settlement date 2024-11-13
Maturity Date 2024-11-20
Nominal amount 835 billion SEK
Interest rate 2.75 %
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number 08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail ...
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 835 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 835 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2024-11-12


MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108875066


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search