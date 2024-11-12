Inmmgroup President Christopher D. Thomas Honored As Project Manager Of The Year By Project Management Institute (PMI)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher D. ThomasATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- inMMGroup proudly announces that its President, Christopher D. Thomas, has been named Project Manager of the Year by the Project Management Institute (PMI) during its South's Chapter 20th Anniversary and Recognition Dinner. This acknowledgment celebrates his contributions, leadership, and dedication to advancing project management principles with purpose and impact.Thomas's career in project management and strategic marketing is deeply rooted in a vision that transcends professional boundaries. His commitment lies in fostering critical thinking, nurturing resilience, and contributing to community growth, particularly among underrepresented and disadvantaged groups. Thomas remarked,“At inMMGroup, the core values of Inclusion, Nurturing, Collaboration, Integrity, Trust, and Yielding guide everything we do. These values reflect our commitment to using our talents to help humanity by creating solutions that empower businesses and inspire positive change.”inMMGroup has earned recognition for its comprehensive marketing and branding services under Thomas's leadership. His ability to navigate complex projects, stay within timelines, and meet budget constraints has set a benchmark for others in the industry. Thomas attributes this precision in part to his project management platform of choice, stating,“DECISION 168 has been a vital component in maintaining our project efficiency and ensuring that client goals are met without compromise. Its functionality has allowed us to keep projects on track and optimize resources effectively.”The award underscores Thomas's dedication to enhancing the project management profession while emphasizing ethical practices and innovative strategies that benefit clients and the wider community.

