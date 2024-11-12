More Too Life Welcomes Cybersecurity And Digital Identity Expert Michael Marcotte To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Marcotte, founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius and co-founder of the National Cybersecurity Center

Michael Marcotte joins the Board of Directors of More Too Life Foundation, an anti-human trafficking and advocacy organization.

- Michael MarcotteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Globally announced at the Global Fortune Forum, More Too Life (MTL) Foundation, a pioneering anti-human trafficking and advocacy organization, has appointed Michael Marcotte to its Board of Directors. Marcotte, founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius and co-founder of the National Cybersecurity Center, brings extensive leadership, cybersecurity and digital identity expertise and a deep commitment to social impact.Since 2006, More Too Life Foundation, (MTL), also known as Living Above The Noise (LATN), has transformed lives by empowering“victims to survivors, survivors to thrivers, and thrivers into champions.” The organization addresses root causes of trafficking, offers targeted support to homeless victims, and creates demand prevention programs specifically designed to reach men, boys, buyers, and violators.More Too Life's innovative approach combines data-driven solutions, personalized care, and community education, supporting survivors in building resilient, self-reflective lives. Led by founder Dr. Brook Bello, a survivor and activist, MTL advocates for systemic change by challenging community norms and working in partnership with state, federal, and nonprofit organizations.Marcotte's appointment provides MTL with extensive experience leveraging cutting-edge technology, data, and innovation to tackle challenges at the intersection of security, government and identity, and puts it on the strongest possible footing to achieve its mission of providing life-saving support and empowerment to survivors of human trafficking.Michael Marcotte, Board member at More Too Life, said:“Human trafficking is a critical societal issue that demands urgent action. I am honored to support MTL in its mission to protect and empower survivors. Addressing these horrors requires unwavering commitment, and I am dedicated to advancing MTL's vital work. Sexual predators have become highly adept at targeting our youth, and we must stay ten steps ahead with advanced cybersecurity, digital identity expertise, and cutting-edge technology.”Dr. Brook Bello, Founding CEO at More Too Life, added:“At More Too Life, we are committed not only to saving lives but to building brighter futures. Michael's expertise in leadership, cybersecurity, and digital identity will be invaluable in advancing our mission to protect vulnerable populations and raise public awareness about trafficking prevention. We are also excited to leverage his extensive network with global C-Suite and government leaders, recognizing that this issue transcends borders.”###About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius. He joined the EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). NASDAQ-listed EchoStar is one of the world's largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply his expertise at a range of organizations across technology, venture capital, and government. His roles have included chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center Board, Board member of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators. He is a two-time winner of the NASA Award for Engineering Excellence and United States Air Force Award of Engineering Excellence.Visit Michael Marcotte's social media profiles for more information:Wikipedia –The Marque –X –Instagram –LinkedIn –artius – pages/leadership/michael-marcotteAbout More Too Life FoundationFounded in 2003 by survivor and activist Dr. Brook Bello, More Too Life (MTL) is a leader in anti-human trafficking advocacy and victim support. MTL provides trauma-informed services to children, youth, and young adults affected by trafficking and works to prevent exploitation through education and community engagement. Visit moretoolife to learn more.About artiusartius is the global leader in secure, self-managed individual identity solutions. Driven by a transformative vision to reshape the way digital sovereignty is protected, artius empowers individuals to reclaim control of their identities, making identity theft obsolete and providing organizations with unparalleled insight and confidence in their relationships with customers and employees. With advanced quantum encryption resilience and pioneering decentralized ID management, artius is more than an identity management solution-it is the future of digital identity, now. Visit artiusid for more information.

