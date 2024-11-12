Clarivate Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has today published its fourth annual sustainability report , showcasing its commitment to sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2023, Clarivate was shortlisted for the SDG Pioneer Award at the Thomson Reuters Responsible Business Awards. Newsweek recognized Clarivate as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024" and "America's Greenest Companies" for 2024.

Clarivate joined the United Nations SDGs Publishers Compact in 2023, adding to its existing commitments to the United Nations Global Compact, the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, CEO Action on Diversity and Inclusion, the U.K Stonewall Trans Rights are Human Rights campaign, and the Science-Based Targets Initiative.

Liliana Hinderman, Senior Vice President, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer, said: "We are proud of our 2023 achievements and the recognition we received. Our dedication to responsible business practices drives us to advance a more sustainable and healthier world throughout our value chain. By connecting people and organizations to trusted intelligence, we can transform their perspectives, their work, and ultimately, our world."

2023 Milestones:



49% of Clarivate revenue is aligned with the UN SDGs.

53% of companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2023 partner with Clarivate.

Initiated a global procurement transformation for a sustainable procurement strategy by 2025.

Reported supply chain sustainability metrics across all Clarivate enterprise resource planning systems.

Included anti-corruption training in annual Code of Conduct training.

Achieved a score of 80 in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. Provided 40 hours of paid volunteer time off for all colleagues, with 23,242 hours volunteered in 2023.

Supporting the UN SDGs:



SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being:

Clarivate supports life sciences and healthcare companies, helping 95M+ patients understand their medicines.

SDG 4: Quality Education:

Clarivate supports 130M+ students and 26K+ public and academic libraries. SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure:

Clarivate provides data and expertise to fuel innovations for sustainable industry and infrastructure, working with 46 of the top 50 R&D companies.

Read the full report here .

