(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 12.11.2024 AT 10:00

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated multi-currency revolving credit facility loan agreement (“RCF”) with a maturity of five (5) years. The RCF refinances an existing EUR 400 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility signed in January 2021 and will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group. The RCF has two one-year extension options at the discretion of the lenders.

The Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners of the RCF are Citi, Nordea Bank Abp, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), BNP Paribas, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Danske Bank A/S, DBS Bank Ltd., London Branch, J.P. Morgan SE, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, OP Corporate Bank Plc., Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Standard Chartered Bank AG.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications





