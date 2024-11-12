(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







By popular demand: SiGMA Europe launches fourth shed

In response to overwhelming demand from the international gaming community, SiGMA Europe is expanding its floor plan with an additional 15,000 square metres of space indoors as well as outdoors, giving this summit its unique festival vibe.

Held for the second time at the Malta Maritime Hub (MMH), the entire venue spans an incredible 45,000 square metres, breathing new life into a brand new networking space for exhibitors and attendees, with ample quiet spaces and seating areas for uninterrupted meetings. The new expo size still allows attendees to walk the floor comfortably several times per day.

The event closes SiGMA ́s 2024 calendar of events this November, 11 to 14th, with a celebration of SiGMA ́s milestone 10 year anniversary.

Breaking records with 27,000 delegates

SiGMA Europe's expansion reflects its impressive growth in recent years and is a significant increase on last year's numbers . The 2024 edition is projected to welcome 27,000 delegates, another record-breaking number that highlights the increasing interest and participation from the global gaming community. From high-level executives to entrepreneurs and regulators, the event continues to attract top-tier decision-makers, solidifying Malta as a natural home for iGaming companies.

Increased footprint: showcasing 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors

The newly expanded floor plan will feature increased space for exhibitors, accommodating 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors under its cathedral height ceilings-a new record for the SiGMA Europe event. Bringing an additional 4,000 square metres of space, this marks a significant milestone in the growth of the conference, underscoring its position as a leading and global hub for gaming and bringing more value to delegates.

Expect to meet well respected brands, including BetConstruct, 1xBet, 22Bet, PIN-UP Partners and PIN-UP Global, MelBet, SmartSoft Gaming, GROWE Partners, GR8 Tech, Payment Center, Vavada, 7 stars partners, Softswiss, BGaming, evoke, Soft2Bet, and more.









SiGMA Europe 2023 at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH).

An expanded arena for networking

With the addition of the fourth Shed, SiGMA Europe is creating more opportunities for networking and interaction than ever before. The larger venue will provide ample room for attendees to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas across multiple industries, including a vast outdoor area. New lounges and meeting spaces will allow for meaningful conversations and partnerships, catering to the needs of a diverse array of iGaming professionals, from CEOs and affiliates to investors and startups. A double decker space above the registration tunnel will feature a relaxing chill out zone, while a VIP lounge caters for investors and VCs.

Additional highlight features include a brand new floor, new doors for a streamlined entrance, and a huge custom-built food court, which features a brand new eco design.

We've reached out to some of the top names in the catering business to ensure there are choices for everyone. From healthy choices to sinful temptations, expect to find everything from innovative vegan and vegetarian eateries, culturally inclusive options such as kosher and halal, as well as internationally inspired cuisines amongst the 14 food booths and food trucks. Brands on board include the likes of Oakberry, Tuk Tuk, Yoshi Sushi, Bacchus, and Kebab Factory.

Why Malta?

Malta has long been recognized as a natural home for iGaming companies, thanks to its robust regulatory framework, business-friendly environment, and thriving tech ecosystem – earning the island nation a place on the map. There's a unique“Friends before business” approach embedded in the way we facilitate connections, which fosters genuine relationships before deals are made. Exhibitors consistently rate SiGMA as the event generating the most business.

As the global iGaming industry continues to expand, SiGMA Europe is leading the charge, bringing together innovators, regulators, and thought leaders from around the globe. Join the action and be part of the future of iGaming at SiGMA Europe 2024.

SiGMA's world-renowned summits will return in 2025 with 7 key events studding the industry's events calendar. The SiGMA Roadshow explores emerging markets across Asia, Europe, Africa, the UAE, and the Americas, including our newest launch for South Asia – Sri Lanka.





CONTACT: Garima Talwar ...