ASSA ABLOY Acquires IXLA In Italy

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired IXLA, an Italian of advanced laser and color personalization systems for cards and passports.

"I am very pleased to welcome the IXLA team into the ASSA ABLOY Group. IXLA is an interesting technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and will increase our presence in the card personalization equipment space and provides complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Welcoming IXLA into the HID family demonstrates our commitment to providing convenient and efficient document personalization solutions across a variety of industries," says Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. "With IXLA's technology and expertise, we are better positioned for geographic expansion, particularly in the government and financial institution space."

IXLA was founded in 2003 and has some 50 employees. Based in Romano Canavese, Italy, it will be part of HID's Secure Issuance Business Area.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MEUR 13 (approx. MSEK 150) with a strong EBIT-margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

About

ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

