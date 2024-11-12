The sports and theatrical show Legends of Sports. Monologue was held with the support of AVTODOM Group in Moscow

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The new show of four-time Olympic champion Alexey Nemov was held at the Megasport Sports Palace on October 19. Legends of Sports. Monologue is a visualization of an athlete's path to great achievements. This is a story about overcoming oneself. This is a frank conversation about difficulties and victories. AVTODOM Group acted as a partner of this bright event.



The audience saw spectacular success stories of world sports and rhythmic gymnastics stars from the first person. David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagorny, Dina and Arina Averina, Daria Trubnikova, Daria Nagornaya, Ekaterina Selezneva, Alexandra Soldatova delivered their monologues about their path in sports.



The most famous representatives of acrobatics and parkour and future champions from the best children's and youth sports schools of the country performed in the show together with world stars of gymnastics. More than 450 athletes participated in the performance. Olympic champions, world and European champions were among them. The show was filled with sports performances.



Poetry recitations, visual effects and musical compositions complemented it. Legends of Sports. Monologues is a performance that combines elements of sports, dramatic art and modern multimedia technologies. It is also an opportunity to see idols, learn more about their path to major sports and get charged with the desire to succeed in life.



"Big-time sports teaches us a lot. The example of champions shows that the path to success is very difficult. It requires maximum efforts from a person in everything. This is the main idea of the show Legends of Sports. Monologue. In addition, this performance is very impressive visually. The combination of sports and art unites the production and values of our company. We are happy to support the show of Alexey Nemov. It has become a bright event in the life of the capital", - Anna Utkina, Director of the Communications Department of the AVTODOM Group of Companies, commented.





