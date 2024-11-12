Global roadshow to Saudi Arabia: How to Ensure Information Security in the Gulf

(MENAFN- B2Press PR Service) The “Future of Information Security: Protection as a Service” event, co-hosted by SearchInform and AFAQ Security, will gather industry leaders, IT specialists, and business executives to discuss practical strategies for combating internal and external security threats in today’s digital landscape.



Riyadh — On November 18th, Riyadh will host the “Future of Information Security: Protection as a Service”, an event from the international RoadShow series by SearchInform. The company is the leading information security solutions vendor and MSS provider for internal threat protection. Co-hosted with AFAQ Security, SearchInform’s local partner, the event aims to equip MENA businesses with the latest knowledge and tools to tackle evolving cyber threats and data protection challenges. Following successful gatherings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi earlier this year, this event will provide a platform for Gulf-based companies to share insights and discuss key strategies for protecting sensitive data.

Cybersecurity is an urgent imperative for MENA corporates

The MENA region’s high digital adoption rate and growing cybersecurity needs make data protection an urgent priority for companies. According to a recent study by SearchInform, nearly 70% of organizations in the region are opting for Managed Security Services (MSS) to address a lack of internal resources and specialist skills.

“The current level of digitalization of businesses does not allow organizations to be negligent with data,” said Lev Matveev, founder of SearchInform. “Lack of data protection today, and non-compliance with legal requirements, means that tomorrow your critical data will leak to a competitor, and you will pay fines to a watchdog. We, in turn, provide information security training for businesses to be aware of the modern threats to data security and be able to prevent them.”

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 supports digital transformation

At the Riyadh gathering, leading experts will explore how businesses can leverage data protection solutions to prevent security incidents, including data leaks, fraud, and unauthorized access violations. With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strongly emphasizing digital transformation, this event supports regional goals of fostering secure digital growth and protecting vital economic assets.

Participants will gain insights into the top five internal threats to data security, tailored for the MENA context, as well as case studies showcasing successful defenses against insider attacks. This event also features a networking opportunity over a coffee break, encouraging participants to discuss security challenges and solutions with their peers.



Participation in the event is free of charge. To register, please visit the official event page at the link.



Contact:



Odai Yassin Mohammad Nawafleh

...

+966594893974





MENAFN12112024004800010929ID1108874952