Xinhua Silk Road: Seven Years On, Chinese Baijiu Maker Continues To Glisten At CIIE

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For seven consecutive years, Wuliangye, a Chinese baijiu maker famed for its time-tested flavor, impressed visitors of the China International (CIIE) with its unique "Harmony & Beauty"-centered brand culture.

During November 5-10, Wuliangye's cultural experience booth on the 7th CIIE full of exhibits including baijiu products tailored for CIIE and the Chinese lunar year of dragon and other classics drew crowds of visitors from home and abroad.

From miniatures of its eight ancient liquor workshops to latest flavors and microorganism-related research outcomes, Wuliangye's cultural experience center presented how it has pursued "Harmony and Beauty"-driven development of higher quality.

As a CIIE veteran, Wuliangye reaped broad applause and since 2021, its cultural experience booth has become a regular scene on CIIE where the Chinese baijiu maker also rolled out thematic blind boxes and vehicle-based booths to interact with global clients.

For years, its proactive participation in CIIE activities, for instance, those on eco-agriculture and sustainable trade this year, and other key regional public events shed light on the "Wuliangye solutions" on green transition and food security governance.

What lies behind these is the Chinese baijiu producer's foresight for the baijiu industry that speaks for its "Harmony and Beauty"-based core values.

Jointly safeguarding food security and spreading the warmth of a community with a shared future for humanity from the tongue to the heart are responsibilities of all, said Hua Tao, general manager of Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd.

In its "going global" course, premium quality and product safety are always Wuliangye's bottom line and strengths, noted Hua, stressing meanwhile the company's adherence to distilling essence of five grains, from which Wuliangye got its name, and craftsmanship in liquor making.

When the "Harmony and Beauty"-based brand culture translates into eco-friendly production, packaging, transport and sales, Wuliangye turns out one of the pacesetters in green and low-carbon development of baijiu industry in China, according to Hua.

For Wuliangye, green development will never end but be underway, highlighted Hua, adding that the company plans to scale up input in this regard and craft eco-friendly production zones to further sharpen its advantages.

At its CIIE booth of this year, traditional tavern-like cocktail dining car and old Shanghai-style baijiu-coffee-tea dining car well interpreted its harmony and beauty-characterized development.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

