Flsmidth & Co A/S Financial Calendar For 2025


11/12/2024 1:45:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12-2024
12 November 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark


For the year 2025, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

  • 20 February 2025: 2024 Annual Report
  • 2 April 2025: Annual General Meeting
  • 14 May 2025: Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report
  • 20 August 2025: H1 2025 Interim Financial Report
  • 12 November 2025: Q3 2025 Interim Financial Report

Contacts:
Investors Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, ...
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. .

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 12-2024

